Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.