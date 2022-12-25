AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average is $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

