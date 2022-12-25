AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 8,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

