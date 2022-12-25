Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

