Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

