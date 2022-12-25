Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,387 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in AbbVie by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

