Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,048 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average is $391.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

