Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

