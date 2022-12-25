Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.75 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

