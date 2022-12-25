Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

