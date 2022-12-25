Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

