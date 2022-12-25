Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.