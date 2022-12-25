Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 191,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.