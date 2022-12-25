Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

