Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average of $236.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

