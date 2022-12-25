Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

