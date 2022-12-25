American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.