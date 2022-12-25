American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

