AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of ABC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

