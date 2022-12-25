AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. AMMO makes up approximately 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of AMMO worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

