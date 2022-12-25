Analysts Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

