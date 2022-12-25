Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $52.89

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in APA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

