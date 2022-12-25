Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Target Price at $151.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

DOV stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

