Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $130.00

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,776,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.