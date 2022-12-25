Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.