Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $25.80

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,088.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 119,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The firm had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

