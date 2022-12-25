Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $124.40

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

