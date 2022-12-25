Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$58.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

TSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TSU stock opened at C$45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.49.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

