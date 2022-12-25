Analyzing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.77% 20.99% 13.03% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.51 $132.10 million $2.75 28.83 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

WNS has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WNS and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 5 0 2.83 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $97.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

