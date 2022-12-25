Analyzing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -425.99% -48.78% -35.25% Athira Pharma N/A -28.08% -27.03%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 1 4 11 0 2.63 Athira Pharma 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 429.63%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 529.87%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 19.16 -$212.15 million ($3.05) -3.61 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($2.11) -1.46

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Fate Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

