Andrew Alan Lambert Purchases 48,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) insider Andrew Alan Lambert acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,759.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLGN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,091.32% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

