Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 104 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 62,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 42,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.88. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.