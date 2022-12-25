Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 124.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2,095.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

