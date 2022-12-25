Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,269,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

