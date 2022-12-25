Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 3.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.16.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
