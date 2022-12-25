Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $262.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.72.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

