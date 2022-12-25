Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,709 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 321.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 527.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,244.00, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

