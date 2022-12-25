Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock by 905.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
