Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

