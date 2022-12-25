Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 190.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

