AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

