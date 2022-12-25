AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,623 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

