Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

