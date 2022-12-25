Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AVAH opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
