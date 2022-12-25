Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.