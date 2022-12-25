Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
