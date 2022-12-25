Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.