Bailard Inc. Acquires 20,609 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

