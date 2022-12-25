Bailard Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

