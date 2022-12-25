Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

