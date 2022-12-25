Bailard Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

