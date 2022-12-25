Bailard Inc. Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,779 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

